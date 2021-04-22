Alexandre Lacazette sends message to fans about key Arsenal star

Alexandre Lacazette has leapt to the defence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his recent stuttering form for Arsenal.

The Gabon international has struggled to produce consistent performances for the Gunners this season after having been one of their key players under Mikel Arteta last term.

The 31-year-old has scored nine goals and made one assist in 25 Premier League games for the north London side this term and he has netted 14 goals in all competitions.

Aubameyang sat out Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend as he continues to recover from Malaria, which he contracted while on international duty with Gabon.

His Arsenal team-mate Lacazette has now defended the forward’s recent form and has talked up the striker’s importance to the Gunners side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Lacazette said: “To listen to all the critics on him is not easy because he did so much for the club, he saved us last season.

“He’s a great goalscorer, so I think we can’t criticise a great player like Auba on his recent form.

“I don’t think his recent form was that bad because he’s really helped the team and scored many goals the last few games.

“I think sometimes people are a bit hard with him, but I guess it’s happening with a great player.”

Lacazette will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Everton in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Gunners will then prepare for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash against Villarreal next week.

