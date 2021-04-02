Paul Merson explains why Arsenal should sign Man City striker Sergio Aguero

Paul Merson believes that Arsenal should make a move to sign Sergio Aguero when he leaves Manchester City at the end of the season.

It was confirmed on Monday that the 32-year-old forward will be leaving The Etihad at the end of the current campaign after a sparkling 10-year spell at the club.

Aguero has won four Premier League titles and the FA Cup during his glittering career with City and all eyes will now be on where the Argentine forward moves to in the summer.

Arsenal are likely to be on the lookout for some reinforcements this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at The Emirates.

And former Gunners midfielder Merson believes that Aguero would be a good fit for the north London club in terms of playing style.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Will he stay in England or will his next move be abroad?

“If he stays in England, I think Arsenal would suit the style he would be looking for.

“They’d be a good choice. Mikel Arteta was at Manchester City and the way Arsenal play; they get around the box and they do create a lot of opportunities. Arsenal do tick that box for Aguero.

“But if does he go abroad where the intensity is not as hard as it is in England? He could go somewhere with a different climate and where the games are not as intense as they are in the Premier League.

“That could help with his injury problems as he moves into the latter stages of his career. It’s an important move for Aguero as he moves into the final stage of a glittering career.”

Merson added: “There won’t be many clubs who wouldn’t want a player of Aguero’s stature.

“However, clubs will be looking at his injury record and at their wage bills. It will also come down to Aguero too because he’ll have to be in a team that creates chances.

“If you are not getting in and around the opponent’s penalty area too often, then it would be difficult to have Aguero in your team.

“He’s not getting the ball on the halfway line and beating three players anymore.

“That’s not his game anymore. We’ve seen some special goals from him where he’s scored from nothing, but he’s had injuries and is getting on a bit, so I don’t see that happening too often anymore.

“It’s an important decision for him picking who he plays for next season.”

Aguero has struggled with injury issues this season and he has only started four games in the Premier League for Manchester City so far this season.

The forward has scored three goals in 14 games for Pep Guardiola’s men so far this term.

