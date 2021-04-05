Mikel Arteta issues update on Martin Odegaard for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has offered some fresh hope that Arsenal could make a deal to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis from Real Madrid this summer.

The Norway international has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Gunners since having joined the north London side on a six-month loan deal back in January.

Odegaard has made nine Premier League appearances for the north London side so far this term and he played the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the top flight on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and he will return to Real Madrid as things stand.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to complete a deal to land Odegaard on a permanent basis this summer, and Arteta has now suggested that a move could be on the cards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “I speak with him every day.

“I see his face, his body language and he seems really happy right now here.

“Our contract with him is until the end of the season. What we have to do is try to make him perform, develop and be as happy as he can be.”

Odegaard has so far scored two goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season since his move to The Emirates at the turn of the year.

The Gunners will take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

