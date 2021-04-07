Mikel Arteta urged to make five Arsenal signings this summer

Michael Thomas has urged Arsenal to stick with Mikel Arteta and feels that the Gunners are in need of at least five new signings this summer.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Saturday to further dent their hopes of securing qualification for Europe next season.

Arsenal are currently languishing down in 10th place in the Premier League table after having only won 12 of their 30 games all season.

The north London side are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the summer transfer window as Arteta looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Former Arsenal star Thomas feels that the Gunners should stick with Arteta and give him another transfer window to add to his squad.

Speaking in an interview with CaughtOffside, Thomas said: “I don’t think Arsenal need to be thinking about a new manager just yet.

“A new manager will experience the same issues until they have their own team of players in place to produce what they want.

“I think Arteta needs to finish the season on a high with the Europa League and try and get more of his own players integrated into the team.

“If then he cannot get his group of players to perform then Arsenal as a club will have to decide where they go from there.

“I’d say a minimum of five signings are needed: a right-back, (Achraf Hakimi), left-back (Ryan Bertrand), central midfield (Yves Bissouma and Martin Odegaard), and a left winger.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

The Gunners will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

