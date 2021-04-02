Arsenal urged to sign Nabil Fekir from Real Betis this summer

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to pursue a deal to sign Nabil Fekir from Real Betis this summer.

The Gunners are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

Fekir came close to signing for Liverpool FC from Lyon back in 2018 but the deal fell through at the final hour, and he ended up signing for Real Betis the following year.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has scored three goals and made five assists in La Liga for Real Betis so far this season.

Now, former Arsenal star Campbell believes that the Gunners should look to land Fekir this summer for a price of around £26m.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Campbell said: “Fekir is a real handful.

“He can score goals, he can create, he is strong, quick and has a wand of a left foot.

“I was hearing he is available for £26million, I’m telling you, put the money down now.

“He is a top player. £26m? Arsenal, put the money down now because that is a very reasonable price.”

Fekir has made 27 appearances for Real Betis in all competitions so far this season.

Arsenal, who are ninth in the Premier League table, will return to top flight action this weekend with a crunch home clash against Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip