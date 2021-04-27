Rio Ferdinand: What I really think about Arsenal starlet Joe Willock

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he is a keen admirer of Arsenal youngster Joe Willock and has questioned the Gunners’ decision to let him leave on loan in January.

Willock joined Newcastle United from Arsenal on a temporary deal until the end of the season back in the winter transfer window after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at The Emirates by Mikel Arteta.

The 21-year-old has been in good form for the Magpies since having signed for them, with the midfielder having netted four goals in 10 Premier League games for Steve Bruce’s men.

Former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand is a keen admirer of Willock, and he feels that Arsenal would have been better off keeping him at The Emirates this season.

Speaking in an interview on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “You know what, I like Joe Willock.

“He’s someone at Arsenal that I would have kept. He’s a good young player.

“If Arsenal don’t take him back and have him around that squad… I don’t know, man.

“I really like him and I like his personality. He’s not shy to come on the big stage and play and perform.

“And the last three goals he’s scored have been massive goals for Newcastle. It shows he’s got the temperament.”

Arsenal are currently gearing up for the first leg of their crunch Europa League semi-final clash against Villarreal on Thursday night.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of their disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

