Roy Keane bluntly criticises Arsenal after 1-1 draw with Fulham

Roy Keane criticised Arsenal for their “dreadful” performance in their 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners had to come for a goal down against the Cottagers to rescue a point at The Emirates as they struggled to click into gear during the game.

Fulham took the lead in the 59th minute thanks to Josh Maja’s penalty, and it looked as though Arsenal were heading towards a 13th defeat of the season in the Premier League.

However, Eddie Nketiah netted an equaliser for the home side deep into second-half stoppage time to rescue a point for the Gunners.

Arsenal remain in ninth place in the Premier League table and way off the pace in the race for European qualification.

And former Manchester United captain Keane was not at all impressed by what he saw from the Gunners on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Keane said: “I didn’t think Fulham deserved too much more from the game. They were poor, they’re fighting for their lives.

“But the lack of quality from both teams, it was dreadful. Arsenal were even worse. God help Arsenal going forward.

“I thought they were shocking, dreadful, no quality. My goodness, Arsenal.”

Arsenal will now start their preparations for their home clash against Everton in the Premier League on Friday night.

