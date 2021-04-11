Mark Lawrenson lavished praise on Arsenal for their classy opening goal in their 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League last weekend.

The Gunners started brightly at Bramall Lane and they took the lead in the 33rd minute when Alexandre Lacazette stroked home a cool finish to round off an impressive passing move from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Gabriel Martinelli then made it 2-0 to the visitors in the 71st minute when he tapped home a loose ball from close range.

And Lacazette then added his second of the night with a superb finish in the 85th minute after he latched on to Thomas Partey’s pass to wrap up the win against the Premier League’s basement club.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson was highly impressed by Arsenal’s opening goal against the Blades.

Reflecting on Lacazette’s first goal, Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Absolute sheer class. The passing and movement, the pace on the passes, was just brilliant.

“Arsenal have been in those positions two or three times and never really delivered – but that was just top class play.

“I’m not sure we’ve seen a better goal across the Premier League this weekend.”

Lawrenson then praised Lacazette following his excellent second goal as Arsenal wrapped up the three points.

He said: “Great pass, great finish. Straight like a dagger through the heart, straight through the middle of the Blades’ defence and marvellous finish by Alexandre Lacazette. One look at the keeper and smashed it past Aaron Ramsdale.”

The win lifted Arsenal into ninth place in the Premier League table and was a positive warm-up for their crunch clash against Slavia Prague in the Europa League final second leg on Thursday night.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last season.

