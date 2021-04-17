Unai Emery reacts to Villarreal facing Arsenal in the Europa League

Unai Emery has played down the significance of coming up against his old club Arsenal with Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Gunners will take on the Spanish side in the last four of Europe’s second tier club competition after they secured their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 5-1 aggregate win over Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals.

Villarreal, meanwhile, sealed their spot in the semi-finals thanks to their quarter-final win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Emery will now prepare to face his former side when the La Liga outfit take on the Gunners in the semi-finals of the Europa League later this month.

However, the Spaniard has played down the significance of facing his former team in the semis.

Speaking after Villarreal’s victory over Zagreb in the quarter-finals on Thursday night, Emery said: “Breaking the barrier of the semi-finals is the great challenge.

“The idea of reaching the Champions League through the Europa League is very important.

“When I signed here this was one more process. My past at Arsenal is less important.”

Asked about the challenge of facing Arsenal, Emery replied: “We want to continue to play our way, always respecting our rival and not speculate on anything.

“We need to play to win and go into the match with the same sincerity that we’re currently showing. Play the same way and don’t give them chances.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their home clash against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, before they take on Everton next week.

