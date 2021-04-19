Ian Wright has admitted that he would love to see Arsenal complete a deal to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

The north London side are set to be linked with a whole host of names in the coming weeks and months as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second summer transfer window as Gunners boss.

Arsenal spent big on bolstering their midfield options with the addition of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid last summer, and it remains to be seen who the north London side will try and land this year.

Bissouma has been in excellent form for Brighton this season and has been a constant presence in the Seagulls’ starting line-up.

Arsenal legend Wright admits that he would love to see the Gunners complete a deal to sign Bissouma in the forthcoming transfer window, although he concedes that a move for the 24-year-old Mali international is probably unlikely as things stand.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “You need someone next to Partey of real calibre. People keep mentioning Bissouma, if only.

“Someone like Bissouma, but Arsenal have to be in European competition.

“We need that player next to him, we want to play out the back – get it to Partey, and have that solidity of Partey and – I know I’m dreaming, but Bissouma – to get the people to a player like [Martin] Odegaard, if he stays. A massive if.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Friday night when they host Everton at The Emirates.

