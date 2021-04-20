Mikel Arteta sends Arsenal warning to Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Gabriel Martinelli needs to show some patience in his bid to force his way back into the Arsenal manager’s first-team plans.

The Brazilian forward returned from an injury problem in December but the Arsenal teenager has found his first-team opportunities limited over the past few months.

Martinelli has only managed to make three Premier League starts in the current campaign despite the north London side’s inconsistent performances in the top flight.

The Brazilian forward was deemed a promising talent when he scored 10 times in 26 games in his first season at the Emirates Stadium last term.

However, the 19-year-old appears to have regressed in his second season at Arsenal despite the struggles of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian in forward positions in Arteta’s team.

But Arteta hinted that Martinelli still has a lot of developing to do, suggesting that the Arsenal youngster needs to put his ego to one side for the good of the Gunners team.

“He came back in [in December] and he had an impact but there were still a lot of things that we had to work on with him,” Arteta is quoted as saying by Metro.

“He needs time. He is so willing and so anxious that it can block his development sometimes as well.

“Sometimes he won’t understand my decisions but the only reason I make those is to help him, so when he gets the chance to sprint, he can sprint and when he falls, he goes again.

“I want a long run with him, not just a short one and he’s in a better place now.

“There are a few things that have to be better and one of those is to manage when he doesn’t play.

“You have to know how to suffer when you are on the bench. You have to be able to swallow that, all your ego & anger, all your willingness to play the game.”

Martinelli has scored one goal in nine games in the Premier League this term.

The 19-year-old netted 10 times in 26 games in the 2019-20 campaign.

Martinelli won the FA Cup in his first season at Arsenal following his move from Ituano in the 2019 summer transfer window.

