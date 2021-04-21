Peter Crouch predicts whether Arsenal, Man United could win Europa League

Peter Crouch has revealed that he wouldn’t put money on Arsenal beating Manchester United or AS Roma in the Europa League final this season.

The Gunners booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals last week thanks to a commanding 4-0 win over Slavia Prague in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash.

Arsenal will take on Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery and his Villarreal team in the Europa League last four as the current Gunners boss looks to reach his first European final.

The north London side lost to Chelsea FC in the Europa League final under Emery in 2018 following a humiliating 4-1 loss to the derby rivals in the showpiece.

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the other Europa League semi-final as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his first trophy since taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Manchester United could set up an all-England final in the Europa League if both clubs manage to get past Villarreal and AS Roma.

Former Spurs striker Crouch doesn’t envisage Arsenal lifting the Europa League trophy next month.

“They will not be qualifying for Europe through the Premier League,” Crouch told the Daily Mail.

“I look at them sitting in ninth, with 46 points, and I do not see how any Arsenal fan could say the domestic season has been positive. The 1-1 draw with Fulham summed up everything about the way the year has gone.

“The Europa League offers a shot at redemption but would I put money on them to beat Manchester United or Roma in the final? No.

“They are not as good as United and I don’t even think it is a given they will beat Villarreal in the semi-finals.

“It’s Catch-22 as they need to buy players to improve but not being in Europe will mean they can’t attract the ones they want. So, yes, it will be hugely detrimental.

“When you think about it, 25 years in Europe is staggering. It again shows just how good Arsene Wenger was for Arsenal.”

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday to leave the north London side in ninth position in the table.

