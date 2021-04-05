Arsenal are preparing a bid to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi as a replacement for Hector Bellerin at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the Inter Milan full-back following his impressive debut season in Serie A.

The same article states that Arsenal have identified the Morocco international as the ideal replacement for Bellerin ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal could exploit Inter’s financial uncertainty in their pursuit of the 22-year-old African defender this summer.

Calciomercato go on to add that the Gunners could face competition from their bitter London rivals Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

Hakimi has scored six times and has made four assists in 27 games in the Italian top flight this season following his £35m move from Real Madrid last summer.

Hakimi started his professional career at Real Madrid before he went on loan for two seasons at Borussia Dortmund where the full-back scored 12 times in 73 games in all competitions.

The Inter defender has already racked up 34 caps for the Morocco senior team.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Saturday night.

