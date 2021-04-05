Arsenal could be forced to sell Bukayo Saka to fund a move for Martin Odegaard in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal director Edu could be resigned to cashing in on Saka in the summer to raise the necessary funds to sign Odegaard.

The same article states that the Gunners could come under pressure to sell some of their most promising stars this summer if Arsenal miss out on a top-four spot as expected.

According to the same story, Saka, 19, would be one of the players that Arsenal may have to sell to provide Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with a decent transfer kitty.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners boss could sell as many as 12 players in the 2021 summer transfer window but Arteta wants to keep Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey.

The Times is reporting that Arsenal want to sign Odegaard, 22, but the Norway international would cost £35m in the upcoming transfer window – and the Gunners don’t have those funds.

Saka has scored five times and has made two assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season.

The teenager, who is already a regular for both Arsenal and England, has scored 10 times in 77 games in all competitions in his three seasons in the Arsenal squad.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip