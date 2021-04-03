Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Germany, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the French winger in the summer to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the Gunners have been tracking the RB Leipzig winger for quite some time – since the 23-year-old was playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been alerted by his impressive performances for the Bundesliga title challengers to prompt talk of a swoop for the RB Leipzig star.

Thee report goes on to add that Arsenal could face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window given that Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the player.

Sky Germany claim that Real Madrid have been informed that it’ll cost £27m to sign Nkunku from the Bundesliga club.

Nkunku has scored six goals and has made four assists in 21 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The 23-year-old has netted 12 times in 75 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Nkunku moved to RB Leipzig from PSG in a five-year deal in the 2019 summer transfer window.

