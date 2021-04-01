Arsenal are ready to rival Leicester City for Valenciennes teenager Ismael Doukoure, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by NBC Sports, is reporting that Arsenal and Leicester are looking at the 17-year-old as a potential recruit this summer.

The same article states that the north London side are looking at the French centre-half as a signing for the future ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Leicester are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old following his breakthrough season at Valenciennes.

Foot Mercato go on to add that Arsenal and Leicester are facing competition from French club Strasbourg, who are also said to be monitoring the French central defender.

The report adds that Doukoure has earned favourable comparisons to RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano, who is set to move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The media outlet point to Arsenal’s history of signing young French talent as an indicator that the Gunners could win the race for the teenage defender.

Doukoure signed his first professional contract with Valenciennes in July 2020 following three years at the Ligue 2 side.

The French-born defender has made 13 appearances for the Ligue 2 outfit in the current campaign.

Arsenal will host defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their next top-flight fixture at The Emirates on Sunday.

