Jamie Carragher urges Mikel Arteta to sell four underperforming Arsenal stars

Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to sell Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Gunners slumped to a 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night after goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in north London.

Arsenal have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave Arteta’s side in tenth position in the table and 10 points behind fourth-placed West Ham.

The Gunners have experienced a mixed first full season under Arteta despite the Spanish head coach having had two transfer windows to overhaul the Arsenal squad.

While Willian has struggled to recreate his Chelsea FC form in an Arsenal shirt, Martin Odegaard has impressed since his loan switch to the Gunners from Real Madrid.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons Arteta needs to offload some of his inconsistent performers as well as land a permanent deal for Odegaard this summer.

“It’s going to take a lot of pain for Arsenal,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It’s the players, get rid of them. Stick with Arteta and get the young players in the team.

“[Martin] Odegaard has come in and been a revelation, he’s someone you need to make a permanent signing if possible because he’s been fantastic.

“Has [Alexandre] Lacazette ever really been the answer? No. Willian has been a disaster of a signing.

“Nicolas Pepe, it’s not his age or his price tag, really, he’s just not good enough and never will be good enough, so Arsenal need to cut their losses there.’

Carragher added: “With Aubameyang, he’s the superstar, but I think his performances this season have been lazy, at times.

“I don’t care how many goals he gets because if he doesn’t score a goal, he doesn’t bring anything to the team, and that’s a big problem.

“They need more from him. It was one of the worst performances I’ve seen this season from Aubameyang against West Ham. ‘I think there will be a big worry at Arsenal that they might have another Mesut Ozil situation.”

Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners will make the trip to Sheffield United in their next Premier League game on Sunday, bidding to make a return to winning ways in the top flight after a two-game winless run.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip