Arsenal are ready to rival West Ham to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the England international following his incredible run of form at West Ham since his loan move to the east London side in January.

The same article states that West Ham are set to try to sign Lingard on a permanent deal at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following his return of eight goals and three assists in nine games.

According to the same story, Manchester United are hoping to secure a handsome transfer fee for Lingard in the wake of the 28-year-old’s prolific performances under former Red Devils boss David Moyes at West Ham.

The Sun go on to report that Arsenal have opened initial talks with the 20-time English champions about signing Lingard once he’s finished his loan spell at their London rivals.

The article adds that the Gunners may find a deal difficult to manufacture because Manchester United were reluctant to allow Lingard to move to a direct rival on loan in January.

The newspaper reveal that Arsenal and West Ham are also facing competition from Serie A outfit AS Roma for Lingard.

Lingard scored twice in West Ham’s 3-2 win over Leicester on Sunday to bolster their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

