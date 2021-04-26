Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Fulham loan star Joachim Andersen, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are looking at signing a new centre-half in the 2021 summer transfer window given uncertainty surrounding David Luiz’s future at the club.

The same article states that the Gunners want to improve their defensive options after a difficult first full season in charge of Arsenal for Mikel Arteta.

According to the same story, Arsenal are facing competition from their London rivals West Ham for the 24-year-old ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mirror reveals that Hammers boss David Moyes wants to strengthen his squad following their top-four challenge under the Scottish coach this term.

The media outlet go on to reveal that Andersen’s parent club Lyon are under pressure to balance their books so the Ligue 1 side could be open to the Danish centre-half’s sale.

The article adds that Andersen is eager to remain in the Premier League when his loan stint at Fulham comes to an end.

Andersen has scored one goal and has made one assist in 27 games in the Premier League this season for Scott Parker’s Fulham team.

Arsenal are nine points adrift of fifth-placed West Ham in the Premier League table.

