Arsenal and Manchester United are eyeing a potential swoop for Lille forward Jonathan David, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that the Premier League duo are looking at the Canada international as a potential candidate to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The same article states that the Jonathan has been attracting interest from the Premier League over the past couple of seasons but David moved from Genk to Lille last summer.

According to the same story, the Canadian forward has impressed some Premier League clubs with his return of 11 goals in his first season in the French top flight.

Fichajes is claiming that Arsenal have taken an interest in the Lille star as Mikel Arteta looks to sign a potential replacement for former Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The media outlet suggests that David’s versatility could appeal to Arsenal as Arteta looks to reshape the Gunners attack.

The report adds that Manchester United could also sign David given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desire to improve his options on the right wing.

David has netted 11 times in 44 games in all competitions in his first season at Lille.

The Canadian forward scored 37 goals in 83 games in all competitions during his two-season stint at Genk before his summer switch to Lille.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip