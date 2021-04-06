Arsenal face battle to sign Martin Odegaard in permanent deal – report

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Martin Odegaard could be dashed by a Premier League rival in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Gunners are eager to complete a deal to sign Odegaard in a permanent transfer after his impressive start to life at The Emirates.

The same article states, however, that Arsenal are facing a battle to sign Odegaard because of their limited transfer budget for the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Gunners could suffer from the financial impact of missing out on the Champions League and the Europa League following their 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC on Saturday night.

90Min go on to report that Real Madrid have made the decision to sell the Norwegian playmaker this summer but los Blancos won’t accept an offer less than £40m for Odegaard.

The website reveal that Real Madrid’s asking price could be just out of reach of Arsenal given the north London side’s frugal approach to recent transfer windows.

The article says that Arsenal are facing competition from up to three Premier League rivals who are interested in landing Odegaard at the end of the season.

Odegaard has scored one goal in nine appearances in the Premier League since his loan move to Arsenal from Real Madrid.

