Arsenal are ready to rival Chelsea FC and Manchester City for highly-rated Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Premier League trio have been monitoring Satriano’s progress in Inter’s Under-19 team over the course of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Satriano’s return of eight goals and six assists in 18 games in the Primavera 1 this term have alerted a number of clubs.

According to the same story, the English sides could face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Inter could be forced to sell Satriano, 20, as a result of the Serie A outfit’s financial troubles.

The Daily Mail report that the Italian club are ready to receive some offers for the Uruguayan forward in the summer.

Inter Milan signed Satriano from Nacional in a £1.08m deal in January 2020.

The South American forward hasn’t made any appearances for Inter Milan in the current campaign.

However, the 20-year-old centre-forward is being tipped to make his debut for the Serie A leaders before the end of the season.

Satriano has played over 1,200 minutes of football for the Under-19 Inter side in the Primavera division this term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip