Arsenal to rival Chelsea FC for Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano - report
Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Man City are all chasing Inter Milan youngster Martin Satriano, according to a report
Arsenal are ready to rival Chelsea FC and Manchester City for highly-rated Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England.
The Daily Mail is reporting that the Premier League trio have been monitoring Satriano’s progress in Inter’s Under-19 team over the course of the 2020-21 season.
The same article states that Satriano’s return of eight goals and six assists in 18 games in the Primavera 1 this term have alerted a number of clubs.
According to the same story, the English sides could face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig ahead of the summer transfer window.
The report goes on to add that Inter could be forced to sell Satriano, 20, as a result of the Serie A outfit’s financial troubles.
The Daily Mail report that the Italian club are ready to receive some offers for the Uruguayan forward in the summer.
Inter Milan signed Satriano from Nacional in a £1.08m deal in January 2020.
The South American forward hasn’t made any appearances for Inter Milan in the current campaign.
However, the 20-year-old centre-forward is being tipped to make his debut for the Serie A leaders before the end of the season.
Satriano has played over 1,200 minutes of football for the Under-19 Inter side in the Primavera division this term.
