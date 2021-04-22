Arsenal are in talks to sign Mat Ryan in a permanent deal from Brighton, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Arsenal are looking to sign Ryan in a permanent deal from Brighton after his impressive stint on loan at the north London side.

The same article states that the Gunners are hoping to convert Ryan’s current loan into a permanent move ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Brighton are making good progress in negotiations over Ryan’s transfer as the Aussie goalkeeper edges close to becoming Bernd Leno’s back-up.

Football Insider claim that the north London side are likely to be able to sign Ryan for less than the £10m Brighton quoted Arsenal in January.

The report goes on to add that Ryan still has over 12 months left to run on his current deal at the south coast club.

Ryan moved to Brighton in a £5.4m deal from Valencia in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Australia international made 123 appearances during his four-season stay at Brighton.

Ryan has helped to keep the Seagulls in the Premier League since their promotion in 2017.

However, the Aussie shot-stopper has been Brighton’s second-choice goalkeeper behind Robert Sanchez.

Ryan has played for Blacktown City, Central Coast Mariners, Club Brugge, Valencia, Genk, Brighton and Arsenal during a journeyman career.

