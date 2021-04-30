Arsenal want Norwich defender Max Aarons as Hector Bellerin replacement - report

Arsenal are looking at Norwich defender Max Aarons as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, according to a report

Friday 30 April 2021
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are weighing up an offer for Norwich City defender Max Aarons as a replacement for Hector Bellerin in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Gunners are ready to part company with Bellerin this summer as Arsenal look to revamp their back four under Mikel Arteta.

The same article states that Arteta and Arsenal director of football Edu are ready to allow Bellerin to leave to the Spanish head coach can rebuild his defence in his vision.

According to the same story, Bellerin’s injury problems and loss of form has seen the Spain international fall out of favour over the past couple of seasons.

90Min go on to report that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were interested in a swoop to sign the 26-year-old last summer.

The media outlet reveals that Arsenal are determined to sign Aarons, 21, in the upcoming transfer window.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners could face competition for Aarons given that the England Under-21 international has been previously linked with a move to FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Newcastle United.

Aaron has scored two goals in 43 games in the Championship this season after the right-back was a regular in the Norwich side in their stint in the Premier League last term.

