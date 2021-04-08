Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi - report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, according to a report

Thursday 8 April 2021, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta is backing Arsenal’s bid to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are looking to sign a new right-back in the summer to provide cover or act as a replacement for Hector Bellerin should the Spanish defender leave at the end of the season.

The same article states that the Gunners manager is set to grant Bellerin permission to leave the north London side in the summer.

According to the same story, Inter are prepared to sell Hakimi provided that Arsenal or other suitors meet the Italian club’s €50m (£42.7m) in the summer transfer window.

AS is reporting that the Premier League side are putting together “a firm offer” for the Morocco international following his impressive campaign at Inter Milan.

The Spanish media outlet go on to add that Real Madrid have first refusal on the African full-back but the Champions League quarter-finalists aren’t expected to sign Hakimi.

The Morocco international has scored six times and has made four assists in 27 games in Serie A this season to help Inter Milan challenge Juventus for the title.

The 5ft 11ins defender started his career in the Real Madrid youth team before he went on to make nine appearances for the La Liga giants.

