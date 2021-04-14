Arsenal are hoping to beat Leicester City to the signing of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are hoping to complete a swoop to sign the Celtic forward ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Leicester are in pole position to sign the France international, who has scored 81 times in 163 games in all competitions for Celtic.

According to the same story, Arsenal or Leicester could sign Edouard for as little as £14m despite his impressive performances for the deposed SPL champions this term.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp his attacking options given Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are entering the final year of their current deals.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has an advantage over Arteta in the race to sign Edouard given the Foxes boss worked with the French striker for nearly two seasons.

Rodgers was in charge of Celtic when the SPL side signed Edouard on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 before the Scottish side made the 23-year-old’s transfer permanent in 2018.

Edouard scored 24 times during his two seasons under Rodgers.

The France Under-21 international has netted 20 times in 35 games in the 2020-21 season.

