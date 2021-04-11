Arsenal are facing a battle with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs have entered the race to sign the Turkey international in the 2021 summer transfer window following his impressive performances in the Dutch top flight.

The same article states that Arsenal are long-term admirers of the 20-year-old following his breakthrough performances at the Eredivisie outfit in the 2019-20 season.

According to the same story, the Gunners unsuccessfully attempted to sign Kokcu in the 2020 summer transfer window but Arsenal couldn’t get a deal over the line.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are now facing a battle with Spurs after the Lilywhites earmarked the Turkey international as a player capable of improving Jose Mourinho’s team.

The report goes on to add that Spurs have spoken to Kokcu’s representatives about a potential switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored two goals and has made one assist in 17 games in the Dutch top flight this season.

Kokcu has netted seven times in 49 games in all competitions since breaking into the Feyenoord first team.

Tottenham will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, while Arsenal will travel to Sheffield United later that day.

