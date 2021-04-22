Arsenal are ready to compete with Leicester City for the signing of Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal and Leicester are both interested in a swoop to sign the 19-year-old.

The same article states that Arsenal and Leicester have already contacted the Empoli midfielder’s agent about a summer switch to the Premier League from Serie B.

According to the same story, the two English clubs are keeping a close eye on Ricci’s situation at Empoli given that Ricci has one year left to run on his current deal.

Empoli could find themselves under pressure to sell Ricci rather than lose the promising talent for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 season, the story adds.

The report goes on to add that Mikel Arteta is interested in signing a midfielder to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge of Arsenal.

Ricci has made eight appearances for Empoli in Serie B this season.

The Italy Under-21 international has already scored two goals in 54 games in all competitions over the past two seasons in the Empoli first team.

Arsenal will take on Everton at The Emirates on Friday night.

