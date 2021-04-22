Arsenal to rival Leicester for Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci - report

Arsenal are ready to compete with Leicester City for the signing of Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 22 April 2021, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are ready to compete with Leicester City for the signing of Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal and Leicester are both interested in a swoop to sign the 19-year-old.

The same article states that Arsenal and Leicester have already contacted the Empoli midfielder’s agent about a summer switch to the Premier League from Serie B.

According to the same story, the two English clubs are keeping a close eye on Ricci’s situation at Empoli given that Ricci has one year left to run on his current deal.

Empoli could find themselves under pressure to sell Ricci rather than lose the promising talent for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 season, the story adds.

The report goes on to add that Mikel Arteta is interested in signing a midfielder to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge of Arsenal.

Ricci has made eight appearances for Empoli in Serie B this season.

The Italy Under-21 international has already scored two goals in 54 games in all competitions over the past two seasons in the Empoli first team.

Arsenal will take on Everton at The Emirates on Friday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta sends Arsenal warning to Gabriel Martinelli
Tammy Abraham
Thomas Tuchel sends clear message to Chelsea FC star Tammy Abraham
Jose Mourinho
Thomas Tuchel reacts to Tottenham’s sacking of Jose Mourinho
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC to battle Man United for signing of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri - report
Sadio Mane
Liverpool FC want FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to replace Sadio Mane - report
Related Articles

Home »
Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta sends Arsenal warning to Gabriel Martinelli
Tammy Abraham
Thomas Tuchel sends clear message to Chelsea FC star Tammy Abraham
Jose Mourinho
Thomas Tuchel reacts to Tottenham’s sacking of Jose Mourinho
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC to battle Man United for signing of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri - report
Sadio Mane
Liverpool FC want FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to replace Sadio Mane - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network