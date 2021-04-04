Arsenal have made contact with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero about a potential move to The Emirates in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Argentina international is weighing up his options after it emerged that the Premier League legend would be leaving Manchester City this summer.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta wants to sign Aguero to add more firepower to his squad as the Gunners boss looks to continue his rebuild at the north London side.

According to the same story, Arsenal will be working on a tight budget and Arteta is aware that the Gunners will struggle to sign Aguero with no Champions League football on offer.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are two alternative options for Aguero in the Premier League.

The Sun adds that Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Aguero’s situation ahead of a possible swoop for the Argentina international.

Aguero has started four games and has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

The Argentina international has netted 257 goals in 384 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at Manchester City.

