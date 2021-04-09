Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Arsenal are weighing up a fresh offer for Zaha as Mikel Arteta looks to add more attacking flair to his Gunners squad in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners were previously tracking Zaha in 2019 under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery but Arsenal failed with a £40m offer for the Ivory Coast international.

According to the same story, Arsenal are still big fans of Zaha despite opting to sign Nicolas Pepe in a £72m deal rather than invest in the Palace forward.

90Min go on to reveal that Arsenal are back in the market for Zaha despite signing Pepe two seasons ago as the Ivorian forward looks to secure a chance to play European football.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners won’t face any competition from their London rivals Chelsea FC or Tottenham Hotspur for Zaha’s signature this summer.

The website points out that Arsenal would likely have to sell some of their current stars to fund a move for Zaha.

Zaha has scored nine times and has made two assists in 22 appearances in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The Ivorian forward has netted 66 goals in 385 games in all competitions.

