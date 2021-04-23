Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to edge to a 2-1 win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw with relegation candidates Fulham in their last top-flight outing.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League following a difficult first full season in charge of the north London outfit for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners will take on an Everton side that are three points ahead of Arteta’s men despite having played one game less than the north London outfit.

Everton have drawn their last three Premier League games and are winless in their last five top-flight outings to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s men a long way off the top-four spots.

The Toffees are looking to avoid a fourth successive Premier League game for the first time since David Moyes was in charge back in 2012.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Everton at The Emirates on Friday night.

“In their last four matches at the Emirates, Arsenal have drawn two and lost two. It’s been that kind of season for the Gunners as they continue to struggle to find any consistency,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That said, they have an impressive record on their own patch against Everton. Undefeated in this fixture on home soil since 1996, this has the look of a winnable match against their Merseyside rivals.

“On top of that, Everton arrive here in rather indifferent form. The Toffees are without a win in six and although it could be argued they were worth more than a point last week against Spurs, their defensive display really let them down.

“With neither side at their best in recent weeks, I believe this will be tight, however, Everton look really shaky at the back just now, so I’m going for a home win.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 24 games against Everton in the Premier League.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Everton at Goodison Park back in December when Rob Holding scored an own goal and Yerry Mina netted a winner for the Merseyside outfit.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip