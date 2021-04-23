Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-1 win over Everton in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Friday night.

The north London side head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-1 draw with Fulham in the top flight last weekend.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they look to try and better their eighth-placed finish from last term.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta’s men are nine points off fourth spot in the Premier League table with six games left to play this season.

The Gunners are three points behind Everton, who are eighth in the table heading into Friday night’s clash at The Emirates.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is expecting to see Arsenal claim all three points on Friday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Everton have not won for six games now and their season is fizzling out a bit, to the extent Arsenal will go above them if they win this one.

“That would be incentive enough for the Gunners, although their form is still pretty flaky too.”

Arsenal will take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash next week.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

