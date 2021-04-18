Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Fulham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to continue to build momentum after Arsenal booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night.

Arsenal were 4-0 winners against Slavia Prague in the second leg of their last-eight tie to set up a Europa League semi-final meeting with Unai Emery’s Villarreal side.

The north London side eased to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in their most-recent Premier League fixture at Bramall Lane last weekend.

Arsenal will take on a Fulham side that have lost their last four Premier League games to leave Scott Parker’s side in 18th position but six points from safety.

Fulham are winless in their last 22 London derbies to highlight the west London side’s struggles against other teams based in the English capital.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to edge to a 2-1 win over Fulham at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“Ahh my old side Fulham have struggled, and survival is looking even more complicated,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Arsenal have been really poor this season, but they had that great win last time out in the Europa League so they will be confident.

“Even though Fulham are desperate for the points, I think Arsenal will win this one.”

Arsenal have scored 12 goals in their last three Premier League meetings with Fulham.

The Cottagers have lost their last six games against Arsenal in the English top flight.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table and 19 points ahead of Parker’s side in the relegation zone.

