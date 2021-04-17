Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Fulham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 17 April 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have managed to build some positive momentum thanks to successive victories in the Premier League and the Europa League ahead of the visit of Fulham.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 3-0 winners against Sheffield United in the Premier League last weekend to end a four-game winless run in the English top flight.

Arsenal were 4-0 winners against Slavia Prague in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night to progress to the last four of the competition.

Fulham have lost their last four Premier League games to leave the Cottagers in 18th place and six points from safety.

Scott Parker’s side haven’t won a Premier League fixture since their 1-0 win at defending champions Liverpool FC last month.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“Fulham’s survival hopes took another blow last weekend with their late defeat by Wolves. I fear the worst for them now,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Scott Parker’s side could have a lifeline because they play Newcastle on the final day, but that obviously won’t do them any good if they are more than three points behind the Magpies by then and, at the moment, the gap is six.

“Arsenal are a very difficult side to predict, but they put in a real shift against Sheffield United and, if they all work like that again, they will win this one too.”

Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Fulham in the reverse fixture back in September when goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed an emphatic win.

The Gunners have won their last six Premier League games against Fulham, scoring 18 times during that run.

Arsenal have scored at least three goals in their last three games against Fulham.

