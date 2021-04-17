Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Fulham

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to ease to a 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game fresh from having booked their place in the semi-finals of the Europa League with a victory over Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta’s men produced a brilliant performance as they romped to a 4-0 victory away from home to set up a semi-final meeting with Unai Emery’s Villarreal side later in the month.

Arsenal will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Fulham in the top flight on Sunday.

Fulham are currently 18th in the Premier League table as they look to try and avoid relegation from the English top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a comfortable win over the Cottagers on Sunday afternoon at The Emirates.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “After making such a fight of it since the turn of the year, it’s looking more and more likely that Fulham will be playing Championship football next season.

“The Cottagers’ have lost their last four Premier League matches and they take on an Arsenal side that despite their frailties, still have the quality to brush aside teams at the bottom end of the table.

“With that in mind, I predict another afternoon to forget for the visitors. It’s 2-0 to the Gunners for me.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Friday night next week when they host Everton at The Emirates.

