Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Saturday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight as they bid to try and boost their hopes of breaking back into the top four before the end of the season.

Liverpool FC currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth placed Chelsea FC as they bid to try and book their spot in the Champions League for next season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently in ninth place in the top-flight table and four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men heading into Saturday night’s showdown at The Emirates.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the visitors to snatch a narrow victory at The Emirates in Saturday’s clash.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is a big game for Liverpool and their top-four hopes, at the start of a big week for the Reds – they have the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

“It is hard to know what sort of test they will get from Arsenal, though, because we saw how good, and bad, the Gunners can be in their 3-3 draw with West Ham last time out.

“I am not sure how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has got any hair left after watching that – he must have been tearing it out at times.

“Liverpool cannot really afford to rest anyone here, even though Jurgen Klopp would probably like to. They need a win to stay close to Chelsea, who are in fourth place, and I think they will get it.”

Liverpool FC are in Champions League action next week when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final showdown.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip