Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to draw 1-1 with Liverpool FC in their Premier League meeting at The Emirates on Saturday night.

The defending Premier League champions will be looking to keep alive their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish in the 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool FC are in seventh position and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC following a challenging run of results for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Merseyside outfit have only managed to win two of their last six games to leave Liverpool FC battling for a Champions League spot next term.

The Reds were 1-0 winners against Wolves in their last Premier League game before the international break to boost their morale.

Arsenal are four points behind Liverpool FC in the Premier League table thanks to a four-game unbeaten run.

The Gunners have beaten Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in two of their last four Premier League games to offer some hope of securing a top-four finish.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal and Liverpool FC to share the spoils at The Emirates on Sunday night.

“Arguably, the game of the weekend is at the Emirates on Saturday night,” Owen told BetVictor.

“These two have played out some crackers in the past, but with both going into this having endured indifferent seasons by their standards, there’s a likelihood that we could see a tighter match.

“Prior to the international break, Liverpool notched up successive wins, however, that was as many as they achieved in their previous eight matches combined.

“Successive wins are something Arsenal haven’t done in the league since January, and although Liverpool are showing signs of a potential return to form, I can’t say I’m confident siding with either side.

“With that in mind, I’m going for a 1-1 draw.”

Liverpool FC have only won two of their last 20 games at Arsenal in the Premier League, securing victories in 2011 and 2016.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Liverpool FC in their last Premier League meeting at The Emirates back in July.

