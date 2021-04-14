Michael Owen states his prediction for Borussia Dortmund v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to edge to a 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Germany on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders were 2-1 winners against Dortmund in the first leg of their last-eight tie last week thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

The English midfielder managed to restore Manchester City’s narrow lead in the 90th minute despite Marco Reus managing to net an equaliser for the Bundesliga outfit just six minutes earlier.

Manchester City will travel to Germany fresh from a setback in the Premier League after the Citizens suffered a 2-1 loss to Leeds United at The Etihad on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund edged to a 3-2 win against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at the weekend to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday night.

“Dortmund gave City a real game at the Etihad last week, but in the end, it was Phil Foden who made the difference with an injury time goal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Following up with a defeat at home to Leeds at the weekend, it clearly took a lot out of the City players.

“Saturday’s performance was unlike the soon-to-be English champions, but it is possible they had one eye on this match and complacency crept in.

“The Citizens are desperate to add the Champions League to their ever growing list of trophies, and if they are at the top of their game, I can only see one winner.”

Manchester City lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in their only previous visit to BVB Stadion Dortmund in 2012 when Julian Schieber scored the winner for the German side.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already beaten Borussia Monchengladbach over two legs in the Champions League in the current campaign.

Manchester City will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip