Alan Shearer reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Man City in FA Cup semi-final

Alan Shearer heaped praise on Chelsea FC for outwitting Manchester City after their 1-0 win in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Chelsea FC made the breakthrough in the 55th minute when Thomas Tuchel’s side managed to catch out the Premier League leaders on the break.

Timo Werner broke free of his marker before the Germany international played a simple pass to Hakim Ziyech, who had escaped Benjamin Mendy.

The Morocco forward produced a simple finish with Manchester City’s second-choice goalkeeper Steffen stranded out of position.

Manchester City lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the second half but his replacement Phil Foden brought fresh impetus to the Citizens.

But Chelsea FC managed to dig deep and keep Pep Guardiola’s side at bay to end Manchester City’s hopes of winning the quadruple this term.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer heaped praise on Chelsea FC for an outstanding performance against the Premier League leaders to reach their fourth FA Cup final in five seasons.

“Chelsea definitely deserve it,” Shearer told BBC Sport.

“They were the better team. We said it at half-time. It didn’t change in the second half. They were the team creating the better chances.

“Their system stopped Manchester City playing and stopped Manchester City creating any decent chances.”

Chelsea FC will host Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night, looking to cement a top-four finish in Tuchel’s first season in charge.

Manchester City will take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game at Villa Park on Thursday night.

Chelsea FC and Manchester City progressed to the Champions League semi-finals last week following victories over FC Porto and Borussia Dortmund.

