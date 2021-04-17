Ashley Cole raves about Timo Werner after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Man City

Ashley Cole singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the Germany international helped Chelsea FC beat Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

The German forward has endured a difficult first season at Chelsea FC after Werner completed a £54m move to the west London side from RB Leipzig last summer.

However, Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel placed his faith in Werner for the semi-final and the Blues striker repaid his compatriot with an assist.

Werner looked to have helped Hakim Ziyech break the deadlock in the first half but the Morocco international’s goal was ruled out for offside.

However, the pair combined again in the second half to finally end Manchester City’s resistance and book Chelsea FC’s place in the FA Cup final for the fourth time in five seasons.

Mason Mount set Werner free with a perfectly-weighted pass before the German striker squared a pass to Ziyech for the African star to score the winner in the semi-final.

Former Chelsea FC defender Cole heaped praise on Werner for his performance in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

“I love the way Werner plays,” Cole told BBC Sport. “He isolates defenders. He drops a little deeper and makes decoy runs. It caused Manchester City problems all day.”

Chelsea FC will take on either Leicester City or Southampton in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Blues set up a Champions League semi-final meeting with Real Madrid last week after a 2-1 aggregate win against FC Porto.

