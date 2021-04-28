N’Golo Kante is still able to take the Chelsea FC team to “another level” when he features in Thomas Tuchel’s team, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The France international was named in Tuchel’s side for their short trip across the English capital to take on West Ham United in the derby on Saturday evening.

Timo Werner scored a first-half winner for Chelsea FC to secure an important win against the top-four rivals in their bid to secure a Champions League spot for next term.

Kante finished with 88 per cent pass success and won four tackles to produce an influential performance in the middle of the park in the London derby at the London Stadium.

The 30-year-old has struggled with some fitness problems in the current campaign but Kante has played an increasingly important role under Tuchel in recent weeks.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks highlighted Kante’s impact in the middle of the park for Chelsea FC.

“This was a massive win for Chelsea over West Ham and provides daylight between the two teams in the race for a Champions League spot,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“I’ve often thought Chelsea have never treated their managers very well, as their record of sackings over the past 10 years will testify.

“However, their appointments do, by and large, produce results and Tuchel appears to be in that mould.

“The Chelsea manager has not been in a position to call on Kante as often as he would like because of injury but when he does the French dynamo takes his side to another level.

“Kante knows how to win trophies and Tuchel football matches. This combination has huge potential if both can stay the course.”

Kante hasn’t scored a goal but has made three assists in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea FC will take on Fulham in the west London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues signed Kante in a £30m deal from Leicester City back in 2016 after the French midfielder inspired the Foxes to the Premier League title.

