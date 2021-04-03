Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are in pole position to sign the Argentina international in a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have been admirers of Aguero since the 2011 summer transfer window before the Argentine striker decided to move to Manchester City ahead of the English capital.

According to the same story, the west London side wanted to sign Aguero 10 years ago and Chelsea FC could finally land the 32-year-old when his current deal comes to an end.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester United are the only three Premier League clubs who could afford Aguero’s £13m-a-year salary.

However, the newspaper report outlines that Liverpool FC and Manchester United aren’t interested in a swoop to sign the Argentina international this summer.

The report adds that Chelsea FC are determined to sign a new striker to add more firepower to their team ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Aguero has scored 257 goals in 384 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at Manchester City.

The Manchester City forward has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup, five League Cups and the Community Shield three times.

