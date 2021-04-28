Chelsea FC, Man United eager to sign 17-year-old Irish midfielder – report

Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in signing Irish teenager Andrew Moran in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

TEAMtalk is reporting that the Premier League giants are keeping a close eye on Moran following his performances for Brighton at youth level in the current campaign.

The same article states that Moran has caught the eye performing for Brighton’s Under-18 team in the 2020-21 season after getting into double figures in terms of assists.

According to the same story, Brighton would be reluctant to sell the exciting 17-year-old in the upcoming transfer window despite interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea FC and Manchester United have been monitoring Moran’s performances over the past couple of months as they look to bolster their respective academies.

The report goes on to add that Moran is thought to be close to getting his first chance in the Brighton senior team under manager Graham Potter before the end of the Premier League season.

Moran has scored 11 goals and has made 11 assists in 22 games for the Brighton Under-18 side in the Under-18 league in the current campaign.

Manchester United are in second place and nine points ahead of Chelsea FC in the Premier League table this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip