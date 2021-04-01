Chelsea FC and Manchester United are being touted as potential destinations for Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by CaughtOffside.com, is reporting that Camavinga is likely to leave Rennes at the end of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season.

The same article states that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the teenager given Camavinga is eager to work with French legend Zinedine Zidane.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United are being talked about as suitors in the 18-year-old ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Camavinga may look at alternative clubs if Real Madrid decide to part company with Zidane at the end of the current campaign.

Zidane’s potential departure could open the door for Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to complete a swoop for the teenager, according to the report.

Camavinga has scored one goal and has made one assist in 28 games in Ligue 1 this season.

The 18-year-old featured in four of their six Champions League fixtures to gain additional European experience.

Camavinga broke into the Rennes team in the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season, making seven appearances before he turned 17.

The France international has scored two goals in 75 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club in his fledgling career so far.

