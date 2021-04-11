Paul Scholes tips Chelsea FC or Man United to sign Erling Haaland

Paul Scholes is predicting that Chelsea FC or Manchester United will sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

The Norway international is one of Europe’s most-coveted players following his prolific form for the Bundesliga outfit in the current campaign.

Haaland has been regularly linked with Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League over the past year or so.

The former Molde forward is thought to be attracting interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as the Spanish sides look to improve their attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Haaland has scored 21 times in 22 games in the German top flight this term, while the Norwegian forward has also netted 10 times in seven Champions League fixtures.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes neither FC Barcelona or Real Madrid have the funds to sign Haaland given Dortmund’s £150m asking price.

But the retired England international reckons Chelsea FC and Manchester United have the financial mite to put together an acceptable package to sign Haaland.

“I think it’s about which club can [afford to] pay for him now. I don’t think there’s too many out there that can,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“You think of Real Madrid and Barcelona, and all those noises that you hear, but they probably couldn’t pay that money.

“Man City don’t look like they want to pay that money. And Pep Guardiola hardly ever plays a number nine, anyway.

“Even when he had Aguero and Jesus fit, he’s hardly played them, so is that the type of player Guardiola wants? I’m not sure it is.

“Look, it’s a player Man United and Chelsea would be desperate for and they’re probably the two clubs who I think could afford to pay that this summer.”

Haaland has scored 49 times in 51 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Borussia Dortmund since his move from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019.

The Norwegian forward has netted 77 goals in 73 games in all competitions over the past two seasons for Salzburg and Dortmund.

