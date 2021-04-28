Jamie Carragher makes claim about Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC

Jamie Carragher is a big fan of Christian Pulisic but he does not expect him to reach the same level as Eden Hazard at Chelsea FC.

Pulisic has been in good form for the Blues this season and has been earning lots of praise for the south west London side following his good performances under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

The USA international scored an excellent opener for Chelsea FC in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday night to net a crucial away goal for the visitors.

Pulisic, 22, arrived at Stamford Bridge in the same summer that Hazard left the Blues to join Real Madrid.

The playmaker has scored six goals and made two assists in 36 games in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher is a big admirer of Pulisic, but he does not expect to see him reach the same high levels as Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports, Carragher said: “I’m a big fan but I don’t think he’ll get to the level of Eden Hazard, apologies, he won’t.

“Eden Hazard was the best player in the Premier League for four years and Belgian finished third in the World Cup [in 2018], he was the best player in the tournament – that is the level we are talking about with Hazard.

“This is not me knocking Pulisic, it might look that on social media after the show from certain people. But I think we forget how good Hazard was.

“He was my favourite player in the Premier League and for Pulisic to get there and to light up a major tournament for the US will be difficult.

“Yes, I think he can have a brilliant career and he has a lot of potential but I don’t see him getting to that level.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

They will then host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night next week.

