Ashley Cole rates Chelsea FC’s Champions League hopes

Ashley Cole believes that Chelsea FC have the necessary quality to be able to win the Champions League this season.

The Blues took a big step towards qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday night when they claimed a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Christian Pulisic’s opening goal in the first half was cancelled out by Karim Benzema’s equaliser before half-time as the two sides shared the spoils in the first leg of their last-four encounter.

Chelsea FC are now preparing to welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for the return leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday night next week as they look to progress through to the final.

The Blues know that a goalless draw in south west London would be enough for them to book their spot in the final against either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Cole has been impressed by Chelsea FC’s form lately and he feels that they have what it takes to win the Champions League.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Cole said: “I think the young players like Mason Mount, Reece James, Hudson-Odoi are really stepping up and they’re contributing to the already experienced side.

“They’ve got the quality players to win it. They can definitely challenge for a major trophy in Europe.”

Reflecting on Thomas Tuchel’s start as Chelsea FC boss, Cole added: “It seems to be going well, the results have been good, he is winning games and the players seem to enjoy playing under him.

“So far he has been very impactful and very good.

“I am not a hundred percent sure [what has changed], but something has changed of course, because the results have been positive, they’ve been winning games, not conceding too many goals.

“So, at the moment he’s got the key players back fit and playing well, so something has changed, but I’m not too sure what it is yet.”

Chelsea FC will host Fulham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

