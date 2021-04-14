Ben Chilwell believes that Mason Mount still has plenty of room to develop his game and become a world-class player at Chelsea FC.

The England midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Blues so far this season and he has been a regular fixture in both Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard’s starting line-ups.

Mount, 22, has scored six goals and made four assists in 30 Premier League games for the south west London side and he has started 26 of their 31 top-flight matches this term.

The midfielder has earned plenty of new admirers for his fine performances for Chelsea FC in all competitions as he looks to help the Blues end the season on a positive note.

Chilwell has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount since having started working alongside him this season, and he feels that the midfielder still has plenty of room for improvement.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Chilwell said: “Before I came here me and Mason were close through England but I would only get to see him training and playing with him a few times a season.

“Now, training with him every day and seeing how good he really is, not just his ability that he has that he was born with, his natural ability, but the fact that he works very hard, he is very keen to learn all the time, always doing extras, he’s always in the gym, doing everything he can to better himself.

“With the natural talent that he has, the work rate, the sky is the limit for him.

“This season, since I’ve come in to now, we’ve already seen he has improved so much.

“If he keeps on doing what he is doing, scoring, assisting, keeping humble, working hard away from the training ground, which I know he does, he will be a great player for Chelsea and England for a long time.”

Both Chilwell and Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

