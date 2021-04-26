Ben Chilwell rates Chelsea FC’s hopes of finishing in the top four

Ben Chilwell believes that Chelsea FC now have a good chance of finishing in the top four after their 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

Timo Werner scored the only goal of the game for the south west London side as Thomas Tuchel’s men snatched a crucial away win in east London.

The all-important victory left Chelsea FC in third place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United with five games left to play this season.

Chelsea FC are now preparing for their crunch Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, and Chilwell feels that the south west London side’s win over the Hammers has significantly boosted their top-four hopes before that game.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Chilwell said of the win over West Ham: “It was massive. Both teams are fighting for top four.

“We’re roughly on the same number of points, so we knew whoever won would have a good chance of getting in the top four.

“Thankfully we won and we knew before the game the importance of it.

“The clean sheet is massive and to get the goal we were happy for Timo.”

Chilwell continued: “This is the reason I came to Chelsea. You want to be playing in so-called cup finals every week when you’re challenging for top four.

“We’ve got Real Madrid on Tuesday, which is stuff as a kid you dream about and we’ve got a cup final.

“It’s a reason I came to Chelsea and we’re excited. Every week is going to be an important game when we are challenging for silverware and top four.

“The Euros on top of that as well, we’re hoping to capitalise on that.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

They will face Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa in their remaining four Premier League games after that.

