Joe Cole is backing Mason Mount to develop into a Chelsea FC legend following his fine form this season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been earning rave reviews for his performances this season after having been a regular fixture in the team under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Mount has scored six goals and made four assists in 30 Premier League games for the Blues so far this term and he has also been a key part of their squad in the cup competitions.

The England international has netted one goal and made one assist in eight Champions League games to help the Blues to reach the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Former Chelsea FC and England star Cole has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount this season and thinks that he still has a long way to go with the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cole said of Mount: “I’ve been so impressed by him.

“I trained with him at the back-end of my career. I was coming back from America and trained with them to keep myself fit.

“So I trained with Mason and I knew from the first ten minutes of the training session that this was a special, special player.

“I couldn’t understand for the life of me why people weren’t singing his praises [earlier in the season]. He’s a young man and he’s captained Chelsea this year. He’s played regularly and scoring goals now.

“He’s a top, top player and I think he can go all the way and, I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but I think he’ll be one of the top players in Chelsea’s history if he stays.

“I think he’s that good, he has everything.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

